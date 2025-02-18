Creed & Nickelback headlining Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival

Creed and Nickelback are headlining the 2025 Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, taking place July 18-19 in East Troy, Wisconsin.

The bill also includes Live, 3 Doors Down, Daughtry, Sevendust, Mammoth WVH, Tonic, Our Lady Peace, Hinder, Vertical Horizon, Lit and Fuel.

The festival marks the first time Creed and Nickelback have shared the same stage since 1999.

Presales begin Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. CT.

In addition to the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, there's also the Creed-headlining Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise, setting sail in April.

