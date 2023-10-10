Creed helps inspire Texas Rangers' MLB playoffs run

Creed And Eve To Adam Perform At The Wiltern Kevin Winter/Getty Images (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The Texas Rangers are welcoming Creed's music with arms wide open.

The music of Scott Stapp and company have apparently been inspiring the baseball team amid their winning streak during the MLB playoffs, which has included a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round and a current 2-0 series lead against the Baltimore Orioles.

"[Rangers pitcher] Andrew Heaney just shared that as the team was going through the rollercoaster of the second half, they started having fun and playing Creed before games," shares Rangers reporter Jared Sandler.

Creed later posted a story about Heaney's comments, adding, "Let's go Rangers, let's go!" along with the hashtag #NeedForCreed.

You may recall Creed famously crossed over with another sports team, the Dallas Cowboys, when they performed during halftime of a 2001 Thanksgiving day game.

Should the Rangers go on to win the World Series, they can celebrate with Creed during 2024's Summer of '99 concert cruise, which marks the band's first live performances in over 10 years.

