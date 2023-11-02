Creed congratulates Texas Rangers for World Series win

Creed certainly took the Texas Rangers "Higher," alright.

The baseball team captured their first World Series title after defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, November 1, winning the series 4-1. And Creed's been there every step of the way.

You may recall that, early on during the Rangers' playoff run, pitcher Andrew Heaney shared that the team had been playing Creed's music ahead of games. That then led to fans singing Creed's "Higher" in the stands; the band even gave a press conference addressing the phenomenon.

In a Facebook post following the Rangers World Series-clinching win, Creed writes, "Congratulations WORLD SERIES CHAMPIONS Texas Rangers," adding #TakeMeHigher and #WhatARide.

Inspiring a team's journey to a World Series comes during an exciting time for Creed, who reunited this year after a decadelong hiatus. The band will play their first shows together since 2012 during the Summer of '99 concert cruises, setting sail in April. That'll be followed by a full tour, kicking off in July.

