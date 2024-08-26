Creed celebrates playing biggest headlining show in career

Creed is breaking their own records on their reunion tour.

Following their sold-out show at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the "Higher" rockers posted that the 30,000 fans who attended made the performance their "largest headline show in the history of Creed."

"Hershey, PA - you guys were amazing on the #SoldOut stop on the #SummerOf99 tour!" Creed writes.

The ongoing Summer of '99 tour, which marks Creed's first live outing together in over 10 years, runs into late September. Creed will then launch the Are You Ready? arena tour in November.

