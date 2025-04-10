Creed announces 2026 edition of Summer of '99 and Beyond concert cruise

Creed will be setting sail once again in 2026 on the Summer of '99 and Beyond concert cruise.

The fourth edition of the seafaring event launches April 17 from Miami and will visit the Bahamas before returning on April 21.

Along with two headlining sets from Creed, the 2026 lineup includes 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Filter, Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry and Tim Montana.

Previous Summer of '99 and Beyond attendees will get access to a presale beginning April 23. First-timers can sign up for a presale starting April 25, and tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 2 at 2 p.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit Summerof99Cruise.com.

The 2025 Summer of '99 and Beyond cruise is currently ongoing and concludes Sunday.

If you wish to see Creed live on land, they're launching a U.S. tour in July.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.