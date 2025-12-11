Creed announces 2026 Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival

2026 Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival lineup poster. (Courtesy of Live Nation)

Creed has announced the 2026 edition of the band's Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival.

The two-day event takes place July 18-19 in Tinley Park, Illinois. The "Higher" rockers themselves will headline the bill alongside Limp Bizkit.

The lineup also includes Bush, Mammoth, Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Kittie, Puddle of Mudd, Sleep Theory and Hoobastank, among others.

Presales begin Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. CT, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. CT. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit Summerof99Festival.com.

Along with the Summer of '99 and Beyond Festival, there's also the Creed-headlined Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise, which sets sail in April. That lineup also includes Daughtry, Collective Soul, Filter, Living Colour and Black Stone Cherry, among others.

