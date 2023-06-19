The crayon of destiny: Tenacious D launching a coloring book

Having already written the greatest song in the world — or, at least, a tribute to the greatest song in the world — Tenacious D is ready to conquer a new art form.

Jack Black and Kyle Gass have teamed up with publisher Fantoons to create their own Tenacious D coloring book, due out September 5. Its 80 pages include various original illustrations inspired by the D, such as their characters from the "Wonderboy" video.

"For this collaboration, the entire studio worked their butts off to create the ultimate coloring buffet for D-fans," says Fantoons co-founder and creative director David Calcano.

The Tenacious D coloring book will be showcased at July's San Diego Comic Con. In the meantime, you can preorder your copy now.

You can also catch Tenacious D touring the U.S. in September.

