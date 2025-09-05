Crash report lists Brent Hinds at fault for fatal motorcycle accident

Brent Hinds of Mastodon performs on stage at the Tons of Rock festival on June 23, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. (Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

A crash report released by the Atlanta Police Department regarding the death of Brent Hinds lists the former Mastodon guitarist as at fault for the accident.

Hinds was driving his motorcycle the night of Aug. 20 when he collided with a BMW SUV turning left. The initial police report stated that the driver of the BMW failed to yield, though the updated report cites Hinds "exceeding the speed limit" as an operator factor in the crash.

"After conducting time distance calculations of the Motorcycle and assessing the changes in velocity of the BMW it was deemed that Hinds was traveling between 63 and 68 mph," the report's investigative narrative reads. "Video of the intersection was used for the calculations. The video clearly depicts the crash. Hinds was at fault for the crash."

The report also says that the driver of the SUV "was positive the light was green" when making the turn, though a witness report claims they saw the light was red.

Hinds died from the injuries he suffered in the crash. He was 51.

"We are in a state of unfathomable sadness and grief," Mastodon wrote in a statement posted Aug. 21. "Last night Brent Hinds passed away as a result of a tragic accident. We are heartbroken, shocked, and still trying to process the loss of this creative force with whom we've shared so many triumphs, milestones, and the creation of music that has touched the hearts of so many."

Hinds was a founding member of Mastodon alongside bassist Troy Sanders, drummer Brann Dailor and guitarist Bill Kelliher. That lineup remained constant and unchanged for 25 years until Hinds' departure from the band in March 2025.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.