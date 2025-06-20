The Cranberries announce 30th anniversary ﻿'No Need to Argue'﻿ reissue

The Cranberries have announced a 30th anniversary reissue of their 1994 album, No Need to Argue.

The three-LP set is due out June 27. It will also be available in a number of other formats, including CD and digital, on Aug. 15. Bonus tracks include demos, live recordings from The Cranberries' 1994 Woodstock set and remixes by Iain Cook of CHVRCHES.

"Sometimes, it feels like it's only been a few years ago and other times it feels like an eternity," says drummer Fergal Lawler of the time since No Need to Argue. "There are lots of memories still fresh in our minds. It's hard to believe it's been 30 years since its release."

No Need to Argue marked the sophomore Cranberries album and spawned the hit "Zombie." It's been certified seven-times Platinum by the RIAA.

The Cranberries released their final album, In the End, in 2019 following the 2018 death of frontwoman Dolores O'Riordan.

