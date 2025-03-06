Courtney Love has no secrets to conceal with cover of Bob Dylan's 'Like a Rolling Stone'

Courtney Love is far from A Complete Unknown, though she sings about feeling like one in a cover of Bob Dylan's "Like a Rolling Stone."

The Hole frontwoman put her spin on the Highway 61 Revisited classic during an event in London celebrating the release of actor, playwright and author Todd Almond's new book, Slow Train Coming, which is about the Dylan-inspired musical Girl from the North Country.

Also during the event, Love spoke about her plans to tour in support of her upcoming solo album, which she said is "probably her last one." One thing that's not in her plans, though, is reuniting Hole.

"Stop with the Hole thing, stop," Love said.

