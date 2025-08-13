Countdown to ... something: Megadeth launches timer on website

Dave Mustaine of the American thrash metal band Megadeth performs in concert at Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 on June 29, 2024 in Viveiro, Spain. Mariano Regidor/Redferns

Having already released an album called Countdown to Extinction, Megadeth is now counting down to something else.

The thrash metallers have updated their website with a timer that's set to hit zero on Thursday at 11 a.m. ET.

Alongside the countdown, the site cryptically reads, "The end is near. It's crystal clear. Part of the master plan," which is a lyric from the Megadeth song "Holy Wars... The Punishment Due."

Fans are hoping that all this means we're going to get a new Megadeth song or album announcement. The band's most recent record is 2022's The Sick, the Dying ... and the Dead!

Stay tuned.

