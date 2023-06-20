Corey Taylor declares Slipknot's new member is "killing it"

Corey Taylor has given a vote of confidence to Slipknot's new member.

The mystery addition joined the 'Knot earlier in June in place of longtime keyboardist/sampler Craig Jones, whose departure was announced just before the band launched their European tour.

"Anytime you have a change like that, it makes you have to lean into adversity a little bit," Taylor tells Chaoszine of the lineup shakeup. "We took a little bit more time to figure things out."

Taylor adds that Jones' replacement — who has not been officially identified — is "really good" and a "total musician," even if it "took him a second to kinda find his way."

"Now, he's killing it," Taylor says. "Now he's really, really good."

Also during the interview, Taylor reveals Slipknot is "talking about" doing shows in 2024 celebrating the 25th anniversary of the group's 1999 self-titled debut album.

Slipknot will return to the U.S. for a pair of festival shows in July.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.