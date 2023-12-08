Corey Taylor schedules 2024 solo tour dates

BMG

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has announced a North American solo tour for 2024.

The headlining outing begins February 3 in Toronto and wraps up March 3 in Omaha, Nebraska. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CoreyTaylor.com.

Taylor will be touring in continued support of his new solo album, CMF2, the sophomore follow-up to 2020's CMFT. The record dropped in September and includes the single "Beyond," which hit #1 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Fittingly, the tour news arrives on a milestone birthday for Taylor, who turns 50 on Friday, December 8.

