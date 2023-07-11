Corey Taylor shares new '﻿CMF2'﻿ song, "Post Traumatic Blues"

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared a new song called "Post Traumatic Blues," a track off his upcoming solo album, CMF2.

"'Post Traumatic Blues' is my attempt to describe for people what it’s like to deal with PTSD," Taylor says. "Sometimes it's so hard for people to understand the ups and downs, the severity of the cold and numbness, that I wanted to try and build a bridge lyrically between the ones living with the disease and the ones who are trying to help them."

You can listen to "Post Traumatic Blues" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

CMF2, the sophomore follow-up to Taylor's 2020 solo debut CMFT, arrives September 15. It also includes the lead single "Beyond."

