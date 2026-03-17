Corey Taylor reunites with Kid Bookie on new song, 'BLAME'

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has reunited with rapper Kid Bookie on a new song called "BLAME."

"We hope you enjoy this record, it's special," Kid Bookie says of "BLAME." "Working with my brother is always something I can't put into words.. so we put it in music."

In the "BLAME" lyrics, Taylor possibly references his day job in the 'Knot as he sings, "I know that I can't see past this mask/ On mask, on mask, on mask, when we conceal."

Taylor previously featured on the Kid Bookie songs "Stuck in My Ways" and "Game." They also collaborated on Taylor's solo song "CMFT Must Be Stopped."

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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