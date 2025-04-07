Corey Taylor keeps on dancing with cover of Chappell Roan's 'Pink Pony Club'

By Josh Johnson

God, what has Corey Taylor done? Well, for one, he's covered "Pink Pony Club."

The Slipknot frontman put his spin on the Chappell Roan hit during a solo acoustic set in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday. As seen in fan-shot footage, Taylor sang the first verse and chorus of the song before transitioning into the Slipknot tune "Spit It Out."

The cover may have been the idea of Taylor's wife, Alicia, who posted in March that she's "trying to convince" him to learn and perform "Pink Pony Club."

Taylor will be trading the Pink Pony Club for European festivals when Slipknot returns to the road in June. They'll be back in the U.S. in July to headline the Inkcarceration festival.

