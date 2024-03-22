Corey Taylor guests on new Flat Black song, "Nothing to Some"

Fearless Records

By Josh Johnson

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor sings on a new song from ex-Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook's band, Flat Black.

The track is called "Nothing to Some" and is set to appear on the upcoming debut Flat Black album.

"[Taylor] is a bottomless pit of creativity and delivered a vocal that perfectly matched what I wanted for this track," Hook says. "The guitar solo is unique on the album in the way that I let it rip with no rhythm guitars underneath. Now that I'm in a one-guitar band, I could strip it down and let it be as raw as Corey is on the vocal track."

You can listen to "Nothing to Some" via digital outlets.

Hook launched Flat Black in 2023 and has released the songs "Halo," "It's Your Lack of Respect" and "Justice Will Be Done."

Flat Black will be playing shows with Godsmack in July.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

