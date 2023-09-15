Corey Taylor earns second #1 solo single on ﻿'Billboard'﻿ Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with "Beyond"

Decibel Cooper/BMG

By Josh Johnson

Corey Taylor has earned his second #1 solo single on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

The honor belongs to the song "Beyond," the lead single off the Slipknot frontman's sophomore solo effort, CMF2. His first #1 was "Black Eyes Blue," a cut off his 2020 debut solo record, CMFT.

Slipknot, by the way, has never hit #1 on Mainstream Rock Airplay, though they reached #2 twice, with "Snuff" and "The Devil in I." Taylor's other band, Stone Sour, has four Mainstream Rock Airplay leaders: "Through Glass," "Tired," "Say You'll Haunt Me" and "Song #3."

News of the single's ascension fittingly comes on release day for CMF2, which dropped Friday, September 15. Taylor's tour in support of the album continues Friday in Wallingford, Connecticut.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!