Corey Taylor cancels North American tour: "My mental and physical health have been breaking down"

Corey Taylor has canceled his upcoming North American solo tour.

In an Instagram post, the Slipknot frontman shares, "For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I."

"I know this decision will come as a shock to some and may be regarded as unpopular by others," Taylor writes. "But after taking a hard look at where I am and where I was going, I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being."

"I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who's helped me get here thus far," he continues. "I promise I'm doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour -- and hopefully we'll see you again down the line."

Tickets to the tour, which was set to launch February 3 in Toronto, will be refunded.

Taylor released a new solo album, CMF2, in September. His upcoming European tour, scheduled to launch in June, is currently still set to go as planned.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.