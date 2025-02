Corey Taylor & Bad Omens' Noah Sebastian link up on cover of Kansas' 'Dust in the Wind'

Slipknot's Corey Taylor has teamed up with Bad Omens frontman Noah Sebastian for a collaborative cover of the Kansas song "Dust in the Wind."

The metal pair's version stays close to the original's hushed tone as they trade verses and harmonize.

The cover was recorded for the movie Queen of the Ring, inspired by the true story of late wrestling legend Mildred Burke. The film hits theaters March 7.

