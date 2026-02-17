Colman Domingo to receive President's Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Colman Domingo will be honored at the 57th NAACP Image Awards. He is set to receive the President's Award for special achievement and distinguished public service.

“We are honored to recognize Colman Domingo with the President’s Award for the breadth and depth of his leadership, artistry, and cultural impact. Across film, television, and theater, Colman has consistently chosen work that challenges narratives, expands representation, and centers humanity with dignity and grace,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a statement.

“He is not only exemplary at his craft, but intentional in how he uses his platform to uplift stories that might otherwise go unheard," he continued. "As an artist he leads with integrity, fearlessness, and a deep commitment to community, making him a model for what it means to build a legacy that extends far beyond the stage or screen.”

Louis Carr, president of BET, added that Colman "represents the power of creativity to bring people together and move culture forward" and has lived a life that aligns with BET's commitment to community, connection and culture.

"The way he honors the stories and legacy that came before us while inspiring future generations is what makes his influence so meaningful," Carr said. "We’re proud to celebrate his extraordinary contributions and to recognize the lasting impact of his vision and unwavering commitment to excellence.”

Colman is also up for a few awards at the NAACP Image Awards, airing Feb. 28 at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS. He is nominated for outstanding supporting actor and outstanding directing in a comedy series for The Four Seasons and was part of the cast of Wicked: For Good, which received multiple nominations.

