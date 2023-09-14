Collective Soul announces vinyl debut of '7even Year Itch' best-of compilation

Collective Soul's 7even Year Itch best-of compilation is coming to vinyl for the first time.

The collection will make its debut on wax on December 1.

7even Year Itch was first released in 2001 and includes hits such as "Shine," "December," "Heavy" and "The World I Know" as well as Collective Soul's 2000 collaboration with Elton John, "Perfect Day."

Collective Soul released their latest album, Vibrating, in 2022. They'll be playing U.S. shows throughout the fall, including at the Green Bay Packers' Kickoff Weekend festival on September 23.

