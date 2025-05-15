Coldplay, R.E.M., Nickelback contribute items for new Sweet Relief auction

Coldplay, R.E.M. and Nickelback are among the artists contributing memorabilia and experiences to a new Sweet Relief Music Fund auction to benefit Music's Mental Health Fund, which provides financial aid to those in the music industry in need of mental health services.

Items up for grabs include a Rickenbacker guitar signed by all four members of R.E.M., a signed vinyl copy of Nickelback's Live From Nashville album, and two friends and family tickets to a Coldplay Music of the Spheres show, plus a signed drum skin played during the tour.

There are also contributions from The Mars Volta, Fitz and the Tantrums, TV on the Radio and The Revivalists, with more items to be added.

Music's Mental Health Fund is a partnership between Sweet Relief and Backline. More info can be found at SweetRelief.org.

A full list of items up for auction can be found at CharityBuzz.com.

