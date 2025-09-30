Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Georgia since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information

Stacker compiled a ranking of the coldest Septembers in Texas since 1895 using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Rankings are based on the lowest average temperature in each month. For each of the coldest months listed below, we've included the average state temperature, state-wide highs and lows for the month, and the total precipitation.

#9. September 1989 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.1°F

- Total precipitation: 2.12"

#9. September 1968 (tie)

- Average temperature: 73.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 85.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.5°F

- Total precipitation: 3.32"

#7. September 1942 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.7°F

- Total precipitation: 3.62"

#7. September 1935 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.6°F

- Monthly high temperature: 83.4°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.9°F

- Total precipitation: 5.04"

#5. September 1991 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 82.6°F

- Monthly low temperature: 62.2°F

- Total precipitation: 4.8"

#5. September 1918 (tie)

- Average temperature: 72.4°F

- Monthly high temperature: 86.3°F

- Monthly low temperature: 58.6°F

- Total precipitation: 1.92"

#4. September 1967

- Average temperature: 72.3°F

- Monthly high temperature: 83.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 61.5°F

- Total precipitation: 5.6"

#2. September 1975 (tie)

- Average temperature: 71.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 84.2°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.5°F

- Total precipitation: 2.55"

#2. September 1913 (tie)

- Average temperature: 71.8°F

- Monthly high temperature: 83.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 60.6°F

- Total precipitation: 5.53"

#1. September 1974

- Average temperature: 69.1°F

- Monthly high temperature: 79.1°F

- Monthly low temperature: 59.1°F

- Total precipitation: 6.32"