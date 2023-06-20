Coheed and Cambria premieres animated video for '﻿Vaxis II'﻿ track "Ladders of Supremacy"

Coheed and Cambria has premiered the video for "Ladders of Supremacy," a track off the band's new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The animated clip reflects a chapter in the Vaxis II storyline, which is a continuation of Coheed's long-running Amory Wars concept.

"In this frozen moment in time, the characters bear witness to a comprehensive array of past and future events, intricately woven into the very fabric of their most crucial decisions," says director Darin Vartanian.

You can watch the "Ladders of Supremacy" video now via the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Vaxis II, the 10th Coheed album, was released in June 2022. It also includes the singles "Shoulders" and "The Liars Club."

Coheed and Cambria will launch a U.S. tour in September in support of Vaxis II while also playing their 2007 album, No World for Tomorrow, in full.

