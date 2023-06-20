Coheed and Cambria premieres animated video for '﻿Vaxis II'﻿ track "Ladders of Supremacy"

Roadrunner Records

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria has premiered the video for "Ladders of Supremacy," a track off the band's new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The animated clip reflects a chapter in the Vaxis II storyline, which is a continuation of Coheed's long-running Amory Wars concept.

"In this frozen moment in time, the characters bear witness to a comprehensive array of past and future events, intricately woven into the very fabric of their most crucial decisions," says director Darin Vartanian.

You can watch the "Ladders of Supremacy" video now via the anime streaming platform Crunchyroll.

Vaxis II, the 10th Coheed album, was released in June 2022. It also includes the singles "Shoulders" and "The Liars Club."

Coheed and Cambria will launch a U.S. tour in September in support of Vaxis II while also playing their 2007 album, No World for Tomorrow, in full.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!