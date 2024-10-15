Coheed and Cambria announces 2025 S.S. Neverender concert cruise

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender concert cruise is returning in 2025.

The sea-faring event will take place Nov. 8-13, and will set sail from Miami and visit Cozumel, Mexico. Coheed will perform two unique sets while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One.

The bill also includes L.S. Dunes, which features Coheed guitarist Travis Stever, as well as many other bands.

Presale registration is open now through Oct. 23. For more info, visit SSNeverender.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!