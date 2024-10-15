Coheed and Cambria announces 2025 S.S. Neverender concert cruise

Coheed and Cambria's S.S. Neverender concert cruise is returning in 2025.

The sea-faring event will take place Nov. 8-13, and will set sail from Miami and visit Cozumel, Mexico. Coheed will perform two unique sets while celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album, Good Apollo, I'm Burning Star IV, Volume One.

The bill also includes L.S. Dunes, which features Coheed guitarist Travis Stever, as well as many other bands.

Presale registration is open now through Oct. 23. For more info, visit SSNeverender.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.