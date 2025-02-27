Coheed and Cambria announce album release concert & livestream

Coheed and Cambria have announced a concert celebrating the release of their upcoming new album, The Father of Make Believe.

The show takes place March 11 at New York City's Irving Plaza club and will stream live via Veeps.

Tickets to attend in person go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET. You can buy a ticket to watch the livestream now at Veeps.com.

The Father of Make Believe is due out March 14. Coheed will be supporting the record through the spring and summer on tours with Mastodon and Taking Back Sunday.

