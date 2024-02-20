Coheed and Cambria & Primus announce co-headlining summer tour

Coheed and Cambria and Primus have announced a summer co-headlining tour.

The joint trek kicks off July 12 in Redding, California, and wraps up August 17 in Charlotte. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23, at 10 a.m. local time.

"The music of Primus has had a creative influence on me and it is a huge honor to get to share the stage with them," says Coheed frontman Claudio Sanchez.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CoheedandCambria.com or Primusville.com.

Coheed's other 2024 plans include shows with Incubus, while Primus is playing on Maynard James Keenan's 60th birthday Sessanta tour alongside A Perfect Circle and Puscifer.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.