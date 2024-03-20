Coheed and Cambria headlining 2024 Furnace Fest

Coheed & Cambria Perform at O2 Academy Birmingham Katja Ogrin/Redferns (Katja Ogrin/Redferns)

By Josh Johnson

Coheed and Cambira is headlining the 2024 Furnace Fest, taking place October 4-6 in Birmingham, Alabama.

The festival takes its name from the historic Sloss Furnaces, which operated as an iron-producing site in Birmingham from the 1880s to the 1970s.

The other Furnace Fest headliners are Underoath and August Burns Red. For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit FurnaceFest.us.

You can also catch Coheed live this summer on tours with Primus and Incubus.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!