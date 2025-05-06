Coheed and Cambria plan to 'bring a portion of the story to the stage' with 'The Father of Make Believe' US tour

Coheed and Cambria will launch a U.S. tour Saturday in Salem, Virginia, in support of their new album, The Father of Make Believe. With a new Coheed album comes a new chapter in the band's continuing Amory Wars concept, which the band hopes to represent in their live show.

"We're trying to bring a portion of the story to the stage," frontman Claudio Sanchez tells ABC Audio. "I can't give too much away 'cause I don't want to spoil it, but that is the desire."

Sanchez shares that his ultimate dream would be for Coheed to perform in front of an animated or live-action film adaptation of the Amory Wars, much like a composer such as John Williams might perform the Star Wars score alongside a screening.

"I think that idea is so cool, it's so immersive," Sanchez says. "It reminds me of being a kid seeing Pink Floyd, watching all the cool imagery and iconography happening behind, and just being fully immersed in the moment. I'd love to do that, and so we're gonna try our hand at it."

The first leg of the tour will feature co-headliner Mastodon, while the second, kicking off in August, will be co-headlined by Taking Back Sunday. Fittingly, those two bands reflect the two main sides of Coheed: the proggy, metal side, as heard on songs like "Welcome Home," and the alternative, emo side, represented by tracks like "A Favor House Atlantic" or current single "Someone Who Can."

No matter which show you go to, though, you can expect the whole Coheed experience.

"The fact that these are co-headliner situations, we'll bring what we think is appropriate and what people wanna hear that are there for Coheed," Sanchez says.

