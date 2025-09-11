Coheed and Cambria announce deluxe edition of 'The Father of Make Believe'

Virgin Music Group
By Jill Lances

Coheed and Cambria are set to release a limited-edition deluxe version of their latest album, The Father of Make Believe, on Oct. 3.

The Father of Make Believe: The Entities Edition will feature four new songs, each one introducing a new character from their long-running sci-fi concept Coheed Vaxis/The Amory Wars.

The songs introduce Melvin The Mistake, Peter The Wishing, Shiloh The Selfish and Yuko The Trivial. "Key Entity Extraction: Yuko the Trivial" is out now via digital outlets, with a lyric video streaming on YouTube.

In addition to the standard CD edition, the band will release limited-edition vinyl variants with the four new tracks; the vinyls will come in Quintillian Blue and Purple Optic Distortion. Only 1,700 of each will be available worldwide.

The Father of Make Believe: The Entities Edition is available for preorder now. 

