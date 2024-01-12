Code Orange tour canceled; guitarist battling “serious health issues"

Code Orange has canceled their upcoming tour.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the group writes that guitarist Dominic Landolina has been affected by "serious health issues" that "have led to his inability to play, perform and live comfortably."

"While he gritted through our fall performances, his issues were exasperated by them," the statement reads. Code Orange adds that they "wanted to give [Landolina] proper time to heal before making a group decision," and that they were "very hopeful" he would be OK in time for their headlining tour launching in February.

"Ultimately its [sic] been determined that he is unable to play guitar at this time," Code Orange says. "We take this decision very seriously, and this is the last way we intended to start this era."

Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Code Orange's tour was scheduled in support of their new album, The Above, which dropped in September and includes the Billy Corgan collaboration "Take Shape." The band's website still lists several festivals for the spring, including Sick New World, Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple.

