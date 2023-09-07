Code Orange shares new ﻿'The Above'﻿ song, "Mirror"

Blue Grape Music

By Josh Johnson

Code Orange has shared a new song called "Mirror," a track off their upcoming album, The Above.

The track showcases the quieter side of the metalcore outfit, featuring more acoustic guitars and lead vocals by guitarist Reba Meyers.

You can listen to "Mirror" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The Above will be released September 29. It also includes the single "Take Shape," which features guest vocals by The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan.

