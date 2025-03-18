Clutch announces additional summer tour dates

Clutch With Rival Sons In Concert - Sterling Heights, MI Scott Legato/Getty Images (Scott Legato/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Clutch is expanding their upcoming time on the road.

The "Electric Worry" rockers have announced another run of tour dates, spanning from July 30 in Little Rock, Arkansas, to Aug. 16 in Hammond, Indiana. The bill also includes Blacktop Mojo and The Inspector Cluzo.

A presale is open now, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ClutchMerch.com.

Clutch previously announced North American tour dates for June.

The most recent Clutch album is 2022's Sunrise on Slaughter Beach.

