Cluing in the name of: Rage Against the Machine was an answer on '﻿Jeopardy!'

Some of those that are in Rage Against the Machine are the same that are clues on Jeopardy!

Guitarist Tom Morello and his mother, Mary, got a shoutout on the long-running quiz show in a clue reading, "Tom Morello's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech on this band's behalf thanked Tom's mom, a centenarian teacher & activist."

According to the Jeopardy! fan website, the game featured a category titled Lived Past 100.

Morello posted a screenshot of the clue on Instagram along with the caption, "For many years I've watched @jeopardy with my mom (and still do) so this right here is an excellent moment."

Mary Morello celebrated her 100th birthday in October. Her party included a cover of Ozzy Osbourne's "Mr. Crowley" sung by Jack Black.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.