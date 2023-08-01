"Closing Time" no more: Semisonic announces first new album in over 20 years Rock

Semisonic is releasing a new album for the first time in over two decades.

The "Closing Time" outfit will release their fourth studio effort titled Little Bit of Sun on November 3. It arrives 22 years after the last Semisonic album, 2001's All About Chemistry.

Semisonic's already put out two songs from Little Bit of Sun: "Grow Your Own" and the title track. A third cut called "The Rope" is out now via digital outlets.

You'll also find a collaboration with My Morning Jacket's Jim James called "Beautiful Sky."

Outside of Semisonic, frontman Dan Wilson has become a prolific songwriter and producer, working with artists including Adele, Taylor Swift, Weezer and Panic! at the Disco.

Here's the Little Bit of Sun track list:

"Little Bit of Sun"

"The Rope"

"Grow Your Own"

"Don't Fade Away"

"Keep Me in Motion"

"All the Time"

"If You Say So"

"Out of the Dirt"

"It Wasn't Like We Hoped It Would Be"

"So Amazed"

"Only Empathy"

"Beautiful Sky" feat. Jim James

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.