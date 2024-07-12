Closer to Doc: Nine Inch Nails teases collaboration with Dr. Martens

R. Diamond/Getty Images for VetsAid 2022

By Josh Johnson

Nine Inch Nails is bringing you closer to Doc. Dr. Martens, that is.

The famed footwear brand is teasing a collaboration with the Trent Reznor-led band, described as a "physical response to Nine Inch Nails' visceral, ground-breaking album," The Downward Spiral, in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

A video posted to NIN's Instagram Story lists the date July 19. In the meantime, you can sign up for drop notifications at DrMartens.com.

The Downward Spiral, which includes the NIN classics "Closer" and "Hurt," turned 30 in March. In reflecting on the anniversary, Reznor shared a statement saying that the album "still excites me and breaks my heart."

