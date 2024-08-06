Cleveland announces 2024 MGK Day

MACHINE GUN KELLY ABC/Jeff Neira (Jeff Neira/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

Machine Gun Kelly's hometown of Cleveland is once again celebrating MGK Day.

The Ohio city will mark the occasion on Aug. 13, during which Kelly will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Cleveland Guardians and the visiting Chicago Cubs. Various MGK-related festivities will also take place throughout Cleveland starting Aug. 9.

MGK Day was first declared on Aug. 13, 2022, by Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb. The proclamation coincided with Kelly's sold-out headlining performance at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

For more info, visit MGKDay.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!