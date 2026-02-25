The Claypool Lennon Delirium announces new album, 'The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy'

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, the collaboration between Primus frontman Les Claypool and Sean Ono Lennon, has announced a new album called The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy.

The record is due out May 1. You can listen to the single "The Golden Egg of Empathy," which features WILLOW, out now.

"The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy is a cautionary tale of what could be in store for humanity if we continue to favor machines over men," Lennon says in a statement. "It is a tale of a technocracy eclipsed by paperclips; a young man destined to unravel the fabric of his father's folly, and a sacred feathered Goddess (played by WILLOW), who holds the egg-shaped key to their future."

WILLOW, who's also known as the daughter of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, previously covered Lennon's song "Parachute" and collaborated with him on a track called "Bird Song." Perhaps she and Lennon, the son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono, bonded over having incredibly famous parents.

The Claypool Lennon Delirium will launch a tour with Primus and fellow Claypool band the Fearless Flying Frog Brigade in May.

The Great Parrot-Ox and the Golden Egg of Empathy also includes the previously released song "WAP (What a Predicament)." Here's the full track list:

"Pro-Log"

"WAP (What a Predicament)"

"The Wake Up Call"

"Meat Machines"

"Troll Bait"

"Simplest of Deeds"

"Heart of Chrome"

"Through the Horizon"

"Mantra of the Manatee"

"The Golden Egg of Empathy" feat. WILLOW

"Cliptopia"

"Cliptron Scuttle"

"Melody of Entropy"

"It's a Wrap"

