Classless Act releases new song "Storm Before the Calm" featuring Run-DMC's Darryl McDaniels

Better Noise Music; Credit: Ross Halfin

By Josh Johnson

Classless Act has released a new song called "Storm Before the Calm" in collaboration with Darryl "DMC" McDaniels of the rap group Run-DMC.

For McDaniels, the track was reminiscent of Run-DMC and Aerosmith's famed joint rendition of "Walk This Way" in 1986.

"['Storm Before the Calm'] was a beautiful collaboration that shows the powerful potential of music -- like when Steven Tyler took the mic stand in 'Walk This Way' and knocked down the wall that separated us," DMC says. "Even to this day, people talk about it. … I think this song too is going to be very motivating and inspiring to all generations."

You can listen to "Storm Before the Calm" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"Storm Before the Calm" follows Classless Act's 2022 debut album, Welcome to the Show, which features a collaboration with Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!