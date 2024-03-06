CKY announces 25th anniversary tour

Distant

By Josh Johnson

CKY is hitting the road in celebration of the band's 25th anniversary.

The outing, dubbed the New Reason to Dream tour, kicks off May 2 in Savannah, Georgia, and concludes May 26 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire. Crobot will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit CKY.Soundrink.com.

CKY's debut album, 1999's Volume 1, turned 25 in February. The record includes CKY's signature single, "96 Quite Bitter Beings," which was famously used in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3 video game.

The current CKY lineup includes original members Chad I Ginsburg and Jess Margera, brother of Bam Margera. Founding singer Deron Miller left the group in 2011, and Ginsburg currently handles lead vocals.

