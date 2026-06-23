Cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area

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Cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $368,720 in May, 0.8% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 11, the

[ 30-year fixed mortgage rate ]

sits at 6.52%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#7. Arp, TX

- Typical home value: $168,885

- 1-year price change: -4.0%

- 5-year price change: +8.3%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#6. Winona, TX

- Typical home value: $234,367

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +16.7%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#5. Tyler, TX

- Typical home value: $254,271

- 1-year price change: -0.9%

- 5-year price change: +30.8%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#4. Mineola, TX

- Typical home value: $267,798

- 1-year price change: -1.8%

- 5-year price change: +22.5%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#3. Whitehouse, TX

- Typical home value: $288,927

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +33.2%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#2. Lindale, TX

- Typical home value: $296,317

- 1-year price change: -2.8%

- 5-year price change: +29.4%

Stacker (Stacker/Stacker)

#1. Hideaway, TX

- Typical home value: $349,496

- 1-year price change: -0.5%

- 5-year price change: +34.9%