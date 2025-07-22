Cities with the most expensive homes in the Victoria metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of July 17, the

sits at 6.75%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Victoria metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#5. Yoakum, TX

- Typical home value: $211,945

- 1-year price change: -2.4%

- 5-year price change: +18.2%

#4. Victoria, TX

- Typical home value: $215,327

- 1-year price change: -1.0%

- 5-year price change: +29.6%

#3. Goliad, TX

- Typical home value: $268,140

- 1-year price change: +2.1%

- 5-year price change: +3.0%

#2. Meyersville, TX

- Typical home value: $340,495

- 1-year price change: +1.1%

- 5-year price change: +29.0%

#1. Inez, TX

- Typical home value: $351,319

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: +27.4%