Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $367,369 in June, 0.2% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive;
sits at 6.75%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Tyler metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 7 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
#7. Arp, TX
- Typical home value: $178,811
- 1-year price change: -4.2%
- 5-year price change: +22.6%
#6. Winona, TX
- Typical home value: $235,440
- 1-year price change: -0.9%
- 5-year price change: +31.0%
#5. Tyler, TX
- Typical home value: $257,708
- 1-year price change: +0.2%
- 5-year price change: +46.7%
#4. Mineola, TX
- Typical home value: $276,692
- 1-year price change: +0.9%
- 5-year price change: +47.0%
#3. Whitehouse, TX
- Typical home value: $294,512
- 1-year price change: +2.2%
- 5-year price change: +46.7%
#2. Lindale, TX
- Typical home value: $306,087
- 1-year price change: -0.1%
- 5-year price change: +47.4%
#1. Hideaway, TX
- Typical home value: $361,413
- 1-year price change: +1.3%
- 5-year price change: +52.1%