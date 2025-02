Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in the Corpus Christi metro area

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in the Corpus Christi, TX metro using data from Zillow.

The real estate frenzy spurred by the coronavirus pandemic continues, though at a slower pace. Buyers are still competing for a limited supply of housing, driving up prices for affordable properties.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

Increasing mortgage rates have slowed growth, with prices even declining in some places. But some areas are still seeing price jumps compared to the year before.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Corpus Christi, TX metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018.

#12. Port Aransas, TX

- 1-year price change: -$39,181 (-6.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$215,487 (+62.0%)

- Typical home value: $562,965 (#1 most expensive city in metro)

#11. Taft, TX

- 1-year price change: -$11,469 (-8.0%)

- 5-year price change: $-29,328 (-18.1%)

- Typical home value: $132,367 (#9 most expensive city in metro)

#10. Odem, TX

- 1-year price change: -$4,885 (-2.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$8,315 (+4.5%)

- Typical home value: $194,486 (#7 most expensive city in metro)

#9. Mathis, TX

- 1-year price change: -$3,719 (-5.1%)

- 5-year price change: $-15,946 (-18.8%)

- Typical home value: $68,809 (#12 most expensive city in metro)

#8. Sinton, TX

- 1-year price change: -$2,277 (-1.4%)

- 5-year price change: $-5,712 (-3.5%)

- Typical home value: $157,437 (#8 most expensive city in metro)

#7. Aransas Pass, TX

- 1-year price change: -$2,194 (-1.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$32,105 (+16.5%)

- Typical home value: $226,272 (#4 most expensive city in metro)

#6. Corpus Christi, TX

- 1-year price change: -$1,020 (-0.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$36,735 (+20.5%)

- Typical home value: $215,604 (#5 most expensive city in metro)

#5. Ingleside, TX

- 1-year price change: -$666 (-0.3%)

- 5-year price change: +$41,502 (+24.7%)

- Typical home value: $209,799 (#6 most expensive city in metro)

#4. Bishop, TX

- 1-year price change: +$756 (+0.6%)

- 5-year price change: +$2,764 (+2.2%)

- Typical home value: $128,170 (#10 most expensive city in metro)

#3. Robstown, TX

- 1-year price change: +$1,366 (+1.4%)

- 5-year price change: $-8,085 (-7.4%)

- Typical home value: $101,243 (#11 most expensive city in metro)

#2. Ingleside on the Bay, TX

- 1-year price change: +$1,396 (+0.5%)

- 5-year price change: +$72,353 (+34.9%)

- Typical home value: $279,898 (#2 most expensive city in metro)

#1. Portland, TX

- 1-year price change: +$2,664 (+1.0%)

- 5-year price change: +$46,271 (+22.0%)

- Typical home value: $256,747 (#3 most expensive city in metro)