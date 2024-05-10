Chris Daughtry guests on new version of Bad Wolves' "Hungry for Life"

Bad Wolves have shared a new version of their song "Hungry for Life" featuring Chris Daughtry.

"We've all been fans of Daughtry for a long time, and when we heard him sing on this, we were floored," Bad Wolves say. "We hope you love it, stay hungry Wolfpack!"

You can listen to the updated recording now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

The original "Hungry for Life" appears on Bad Wolves' 2023 album, Die About It. Bad Wolves are currently touring behind the record alongside P.O.D.

Daughtry, meanwhile, dropped his latest single, "Pieces," in March.

