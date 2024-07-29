Children of The Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood and Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris marry

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jill Lances
Talk about a rock 'n' roll marriage. Tyrone Wood, son of Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, recently married Faye Harris, daughter of Iron Maiden guitarist Steve Harris.

The couple confirmed the news on social media, sharing photos from their big day with the caption, "MARRIED!! Mr & Mrs Wood!"

The post includes several photos of the happy couple, including one of them leaving The Old Marylebone Town Hall surrounded by guests throwing confetti.
Harris wore a short off-the-shoulder white dress from Self Portrait, while Harris wore a three-piece suit with a green jacket from Ozwald Boateng.

The wedding comes a little more than seven months after the couple announced their engagement on social media, with Harris showing off her ring and sharing, "Happiest girl in the world @tywoody."

