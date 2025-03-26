Chevelle debuts new single, 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'

Fresh off announcing a summer tour, Chevelle has debuted a new single.

The track is called "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)," and marks the first fresh material from the "Send the Pain Below" rockers to follow their 2021 album, NIRATIAS.

"How about we all put on our tinfoil hats, slam a Dunkies, and go deep doomscrolling," Chevelle says. "If that sounds like your sorta thing, we've got a new song for you called 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1).' Enjoy."

You can listen to "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying lyric video is streaming on YouTube.

As for that aforementioned tour, that runs from August to October, and also features Asking Alexandria and Dead Poet Society on the bill. Presales have begun, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Ahead of the tour, Chevelle will be playing the Heineken House stage at Coachella on April 20.

