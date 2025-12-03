Chevelle announces 2026 US tour dates

Pete Loeffler of Chevelle performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on September 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)

Chevelle has announced a run of 2026 U.S. tour dates.

The four-show outing will make stops in Reno, Nevada, on April 18; Wheatland, California, on April 19; Highland, California, on April 21; and Flagstaff, Arizona, on April 23. Dead Poet Society will also be on the bill.

For all ticket info, visit GetMoreChevelle.com.

Chevelle released a new album, Bright as Blasphemy, in August. It includes the singles "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)" and "Pale Horse."

