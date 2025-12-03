Chevelle announces 2026 US tour dates

Chevelle Performs At SF Masonic Auditorium Pete Loeffler of Chevelle performs at SF Masonic Auditorium on September 27, 2025 in San Francisco, California. (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images) (Miikka Skaffari/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Chevelle has announced a run of 2026 U.S. tour dates.

The four-show outing will make stops in Reno, Nevada, on April 18; Wheatland, California, on April 19; Highland, California, on April 21; and Flagstaff, Arizona, on April 23. Dead Poet Society will also be on the bill.

For all ticket info, visit GetMoreChevelle.com.

Chevelle released a new album, Bright as Blasphemy, in August. It includes the singles "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)" and "Pale Horse."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

