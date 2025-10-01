Cham-page Supernova: Oasis announces photo book capturing reunion tour

Oasis Performs At The Rose Bowl Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher of Oasis perform onstage during the Oasis Live '25 World Tour at Rose Bowl Stadium on September 06, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

The Oasis reunion tour will be immortalized in a new book.

Oasis Live '25 Opus, published by Opus Media, includes hundred of pages of photos taken by photographer Simon Emmett during the world outing. Liam Gallagher and Noel Gallagher are said to have provided "unprecedented and unique access plus collaboration" on the project.

"Being chosen to photograph the top-secret Oasis reunion portraits was a real honor," Emmett says. "As the only photographer to document it from the very start through to the end of the tour, it's been a truly unique and privileged experience and insight."

"The extraordinary mania and positivity has been intoxicating," Emmett adds. "Much more than a band reunion, it's been a real cultural movement."

The book will be available in a variety of formats, including the Limited Marquee Edition, of which only 100 will be made. You can register for further updates online.

The Oasis reunion tour, which marks the first time the long-feuding Gallagher brothers have shared the live stage in 16 years, kicked off in July in the U.K., and came to North America in August and September. The schedule also includes upcoming dates in Asia, Australia and South America.

In addition to being told on the page, the story of Oasis' reunion will be told in an upcoming film, the details of which are forthcoming.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

